Council appeals for volunteers to lead group walks in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:21 31 December 2018

North Somerset Council is looking for volunteers to lead its health walks. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council needs more volunteers to lead a number of group walks in its healthy lifestyle scheme.

More than 6,000 hikers have joined the initiative, and the council is seeking more people to lead its health walks this year.

The council’s scheme, Walking for Health, has been running for more than 10 years and has 24 groups up-and-running in the area.

Many of the walks take place weekly and have been designed to support people who want to become more active.

People who enjoy the outdoors and those which want to become more active in their spare time are being encouraged to join the scheme.

There are also three Weston-based waking groups in the town.

The council’s next free training day will take place in Clevedon on January 25.

For more information, email go4life@n-somerset.gov.uk or call 01275 882731.

