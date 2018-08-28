Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councillors urge CCG to expand hospital A&E services

PUBLISHED: 07:06 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 11 January 2019

Weston General Hospital may see a change to its services in the future. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston General Hospital may see a change to its services in the future. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Health chiefs have been warned not to ‘betray’ Weston and cut access to emergency care in Weston.

North Somerset’s councillors voiced their concerns for the future look of the hospital saying they will support the battle to retain an A&E ‘right to the bitter end’.

The views expressed on Tuesday night come after the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) published ideas to change the way the hospital’s A&E is run last month.

It has issued five potential models to consider, with only one backing the 24/7 opening of the A&E – which stopped its overnight service in July 2017.

Councillor for Weston Central ward, Richard Nightingale, said: “The longer this overnight closure remains in place, the longer the effect on every Weston resident.

“The 24-hour medical care should not be a discussion but a reality and anything less is a betrayal of local health care for residents.

“Essentially this is a clinical care issue which in my view should be resolved by clinicians, not political parties or solely by the CCG.”

The CCG’s models would still see the majority of patients use Weston in an emergency, but more urgent operations could be moved to Taunton and Bristol under the proposals. They are subject to consultation.

Cllr Ian Parker, who covers Weston South, said his family have greatly benefitted from Weston’s emergency department in the past.

He said: There is a great deal of public concern around this issue.

“My wife became ill recently and was in a critical condition, where she ended up going to Southmead in Bristol after being rushed into Weston hospital.

“I don’t know what would have happened if the hospital and its services weren’t there, and it needs more funding spent on it.”

Cllr Martin Williams, who covers Weston Milton, said: “A lot of people living in my area don’t want to see it downgraded, its services need to grow if nothing else.”

Cllr Reyna Knight, who covers Portishead North, added: “To downgrade the only hospital in the district is to downgrade the whole of North Somerset.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Councillors urge CCG to expand hospital A&E services

Weston General Hospital may see a change to its services in the future. Picture: Mark Atherton

Rugby: Hornets 33 Thornbury 12

Hornets vs Thornbury. Try by Joe Gadd

Villagers’ plan to honour Ab Fab actress Dame June Whitfield following death

Trust secretary Nigel Lincoln and treasurer Phil Davies with June Whitfield.

Win tickets to see Laurel & Hardy film in Weston

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly star in Stan & Ollie. Picture: Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics

Win tickets to Mary Queen Of Scots

Margot Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots. Picture: Parisa Tag
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists