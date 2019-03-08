Petition to boost adult social care funding backed

Adult social care funding has been criticised. Archant

A national campaign calling for improvements to adult social care have been backed by North Somerset Council.

The petition was launched by Somerset Country Council calling for the shortfall to be addressed by the Government.

North Somerset's deputy leader, Mike Bell, urged people to sign it.

He said: "In North Somerset we have a growing older community and greater financial pressures to meet their needs. This will only increase in the future. We need Government action to deliver sustainable long-term investment in adult social care.

"The Local Government Association estimates by 2025 the national adult social care funding gap will be around £3.5billion.

"In North Somerset 41 per cent of our budget is spent on adult social care - that's £65.8 million supporting around 3,500 residents with long-term care and more than 650 with short-term care."

View the petition at www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/266020