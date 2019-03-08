Poll

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released. Archant

North Somerset Council has banned Balloons and sky lanterns from being released on its land.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Marine Conservation Society, an internationally recognised charity for the protection of seas, shores and wildlife, has produced a pollution policy and position statement on balloons and sky lanterns, asking UK authorities to recognise their release as a form of littering and to ban all outdoor releases.

Their use has become commonplace at summer fairs, fundraising events and other celebratory occasions but a ban will apply to council-run events and those hosted by third parties.

Council leader Donald Davies said at the authority's last meeting on September 24 releasing them is a 'self-indulgent habit in this throwaway world'.

He said: "Environmental harm and animal welfare issues caused by sky lanterns and mass balloon releases are of concern to this council."