Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave

A Worle resident has claimed North Somerset Council's bin service collects his waste just once every six weeks, which led to one neighbour being confronted with a fox.

Keith Eyers told the Mercury that the number of maggots, rats and foxes attracted to the rubbish left outside his High Street flat has only increased as summer temperatures climb.

The council has been responsible for bin collections since March 1. The authority's website states the High Street's collection is scheduled for every Tuesday, though Mr Eyers explained this is 'rarely the case'.

He said: "Collections are supposed to be on Tuesday, according to the council, but it is usually on Friday that the drivers complete their rounds on our street - if we are lucky.

"Currently, I have not had my bins collected for seven weeks and the heat has magnified the issue. There are tonnes of maggots, rats and the smell is awful.

"I contact the council twice a week, but I have never heard back from them on the matter."

Mr Eyers believes a part of the issue could be that his bins are placed at the back of his premises and binmen need to access it through Greenwood Road. Although, he said he has never had an issue with recycling collections.

Keith said five other residents share his concerns about their bins, with one being confronted by a fox while the animal rooted through their rubbish.

North Somerset Council's executive for Neighbourhoods and Community Services, Mike Solomon, is tasked with overseeing waste collection, but believes his team has performed well under difficult circumstances.

Cllr Solomon told the Mercury: "Since we took over Biffa's role with collections, I have had positive feedback.

"Recently it has been hard as we have had a number of drivers off with Covid, and 20 more staff having to isolate as a result which set us back.

"However, we have pulled in agency workers and largely caught up and are back on schedule, so it is hard to believe this is the case [with Mr Eyers]."

