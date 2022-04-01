Council purchases town centre sites for housing

Dolphin Square, Sunnyside Road and Locking Road have been purchased by the council from the government agency, Homes England. - Credit: Google Street View

North Somerset Council has confirmed it will build around 500 homes on recently acquired sites in the heart of Weston.

Dolphin Square, Sunnyside Road and Locking Road have been purchased by the council from the government agency, Homes England.

In February, plans for the sites' acquisition were drawn up and the council's executive for placemaking and economy was delighted to follow through with them.

Cllr Canniford was delighted for the council to finally acquire the sites. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mark Canniford said: “This is the culmination of over a year of negotiation and we are delighted to be taking on the sites.

"We are looking forward to getting on with delivery and ensuring a supply of good quality homes and facilities for local people, a key aim of the Super Weston Placemaking Strategy.

"We are doing everything we can to make the best use of brownfield land and to improve standards of living and the environment.”

The process to select a development partner for the sites will begin imminently and it is hoped that a candidate will be selected by the end of the year, with work expected to start in 2024/25.

The council has committed close to £700,000 to help deliver affordable and sustainable housing to all three sites.

Until construction begins, ideas will be explored on how best to use the sites.

Temporary food and drink spots, similar to Bristol's Wapping Wharf, have been suggested amongst other options.