Council wages war on dog poo
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Somerset Council has stepped up its efforts to crack down on dog fouling around the area.
Dog walkers will be asked to prove they have the means to pick up after their pet and failure to do so may result in an on-the-spot fine of £75 for breaching a Public Space Protection Order.
Cllr Mike Solomon, in charge of the area's neighbourhoods, said: “Unfortunately, due to a minority of dog owners who do not clear up after their pets, dog mess continues to blight our towns, villages and open spaces.
"It remains a big concern for many of our residents with 90 per cent of respondents in a recent survey agreeing it was reasonable to issue on-the-spot fines to deal with the issue."
People are also being urged to use an app called Pooper Snooper to report the location of any dog poo they come across.
These hotspots will then be targeted by council officers who may issue fines to irresponsible dog owners caught not cleaning up after their pets
Cllr Solomon added: "We hope this campaign will change people's behaviour and improve our local environment, helping North Somerset to become a cleaner and greener place for everyone."
To download the Pooper Snooper app, visit www.poopersnooper.app/get-started
