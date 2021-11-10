News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Council wages war on dog poo

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:00 PM November 10, 2021
The council now wants to know if people think dog-walkers who do not carry a bag should be fined.

North Somerset Council has stepped up efforts to stop dog fouling from blighting its towns. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council has stepped up its efforts to crack down on dog fouling around the area.

Dog walkers will be asked to prove they have the means to pick up after their pet and failure to do so may result in an on-the-spot fine of £75 for breaching a Public Space Protection Order.

Cllr Mike Solomon, in charge of the area's neighbourhoods, said: “Unfortunately, due to a minority of dog owners who do not clear up after their pets, dog mess continues to blight our towns, villages and open spaces.

"It remains a big concern for many of our residents with 90 per cent of respondents in a recent survey agreeing it was reasonable to issue on-the-spot fines to deal with the issue."

Overflowing dog poo bins in Hutton have been filled with cat litter and dirty nappies. Picture: Sam

Dog poo bins can be found across North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

People are also being urged to use an app called Pooper Snooper to report the location of any dog poo they come across.

These hotspots will then be targeted by council officers who may issue fines to irresponsible dog owners caught not cleaning up after their pets

Cllr Solomon added: "We hope this campaign will change people's behaviour and improve our local environment, helping North Somerset to become a cleaner and greener place for everyone."

To download the Pooper Snooper app, visit www.poopersnooper.app/get-started

