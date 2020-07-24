Advanced search

Council extends business grant deadline

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020

North Somerset Council has extended its grant deadline.

North Somerset Council has extended its grant deadline.Picture: Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

The deadline for small companies to apply for a North Somerset Council discretionary business grant has been extended.

Businesses which have not received financial support during the coronavirus pandemic have until midnight on August 9 to apply.

Council executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said: “We have already received a number of applications, but we believe there are many more businesses in our area that could benefit from this grant.

“We are, therefore, extending the deadline to ensure we can support as many businesses as possible during the pandemic.”

Businesses are being urged to check eligibility for a grant by visiting www.innorthsomerset.co.uk/covid-19-support/small-business-grants-information/

For more information, email business grants@n-somerset.gov.uk

