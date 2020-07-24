Council extends business grant deadline
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
The deadline for small companies to apply for a North Somerset Council discretionary business grant has been extended.
Businesses which have not received financial support during the coronavirus pandemic have until midnight on August 9 to apply.
Council executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said: “We have already received a number of applications, but we believe there are many more businesses in our area that could benefit from this grant.
“We are, therefore, extending the deadline to ensure we can support as many businesses as possible during the pandemic.”
Businesses are being urged to check eligibility for a grant by visiting www.innorthsomerset.co.uk/covid-19-support/small-business-grants-information/
For more information, email business grants@n-somerset.gov.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.