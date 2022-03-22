Council searches for First Bus replacements

North Somerset Council has approached the market with a tender to run bus services after First Bus' cuts. - Credit: FirstGroup

A number of bus operators have been approached to provide cover for a number of services being withdrawn by First West of England next month.

North Somerset Council has confirmed it cannot allow vital routes to hospitals, shops and jobs to be cut without replacements.

Current bus operator, First Bus announced last week that it would axe a number of Weston and North Somerset services in April.

Routes 2, 4, 5 and 6 will cease to run in Weston from April 24. - Credit: SUB

Routes 2 (town centre - South Road), 4 (town centre - Bleadon), 5 (Worle - Holm Road) and 6 (town centre - Worlebury) will be cut on April 24 with others being amended.

Council leader, Don Davies, admitted that it would be difficult to provide like-for-like services.

Cllr Davies said: “Buses play a vital role serving the communities of North Somerset.

"They help residents go to work, shop and access vital services such as schools, colleges and health services. They are also key to our response to the climate emergency.

“However, we just do not have enough funding to replace all routes like-for-like, meaning many people may have to walk slightly further to find a bus and might need to change buses en route as there will be fewer direct links to our town centres and less frequent services across many routes.

"Some services will also start later in the morning or finish earlier in the evening."

He added: “We call again on the Government to recognise this and continue to provide financial support to bus companies until passenger numbers are closer to pre-pandemic levels.

"We have seen around 70 per cent of passengers return to services, underlining just how critical these buses are to our communities.”

Council leader, Don Davies says he does not have the funds to provide like-for-like replacement services. - Credit: Archant

When confirming he would be scaling back operations, First managing director, Doug Claringbold cited a drop in passengers, exceeding costs and a driver shortage as the main reasons for the cuts.

Due to its status as a commercial company, First determines which services to run based on how many passengers they will guarantee.

North Somerset Council has the power to commission additional services where there are gaps in these commercial services which would otherwise leave people without access to public transport.

Any contract with a replacement company would commence from April 24 and the council hopes to announce one before the end of March.