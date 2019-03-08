Council have launched new health campaign

David and Hugh are a part of the health walk programme Archant

North Somerset Council has launched a new campaign to encourage people to be more active.

The #Your30MinutesYourWay campaign will help people over the age of 16 to take part in at least 30 minutes of physical activity.

It comes after the latest Active Lives Adult Survey published by Sport England, stated a fifth - 23 per cent - of adults in North Somerset are classified as inactive and take part in less than 30 minutes a week of exercise.

Public Health England guidelines indicate adults should be moderately active for at least 150 minutes per week.

The campaign promotes activities which get heart rates up but allows individuals to hold a conversation such as running, dancing, swimming or daily walks.

Mike Bell, the council's executive member with responsibility for adult health said the campaign is about reminding people it is up to them how they get active.

He said: "Whether it's dancing or walking the dog, being active isn't just beneficial, it's fun when it's done on your own terms, in your own way."

The council has been praised for its schemes and programes to get people choosing healthier lifestyles.

David Barker, aged 67, takes part in the council's health walking programme and said regular exercise is good for the body and can be a great way to meet new people.

David, who lives in Worle, said: "Some people get recommended to join the group but I joined to help me manage my health.

"I've been a part of the group for two years and I'm glad I joined because it's not only good for my health, but the social aspect is a bonus.

"You often find yourself in a place you didn't know existed, which makes the walks worthwhile."

People who sign up to the campaign and makes their pledge will be entered into a free draw, with a chance of winning prizes including a Fitbit, a free month's membership at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre, free premium three-month memberships at Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centre, T-shirts and sports drink bottles.

To sign up to the campaign, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/your30minutesyourway