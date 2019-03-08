Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council celebrates Commonwealth Day

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 March 2019

North Somerset Council chairman cllr David Jolley, vice chairman, cllr Reyna Knight with fellow councillors and members of the community representing Commonwealth nations.

North Somerset Council chairman cllr David Jolley, vice chairman, cllr Reyna Knight with fellow councillors and members of the community representing Commonwealth nations.

Archant

People from the 53 nations were invited to celebrate Commonwealth Day by North Somerset Council.

The authority joined organisations across the world by flying the Commonwealth flag to mark the occasion on Monday.

The council invited representatives from the 53 Commonwealth nations to take part in the celebration.

David Jolley, chairman of North Somerset Council, said: “As I near the end of my year of chairmanship of the council, it is an absolute honour to host this event which celebrates the Commonwealth nations and the spirit of community which binds us together.

“It provides a great opportunity for us to join together and recognise the tremendous diversity which exists in our own local communities and get to know each other a little better.”

The theme this year’s was A Connected Commonwealth which explored how nations can work together to address global challenges.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston begin new campaign with a hard-fought win over Cwm Draig in South Wales

Weston's Vaughan Clarke (centre) celebrates after helping South Glos win the Phil Whiting Trophy

Hospice appeals for funds to repair shops damaged in burglary

Weston Hospicecare’s Milton Road shop assistant manager Cat Murphy, manager Diane Poulson, area manager Lisa Johns and retail director Gemma Turner outside the burgled shop.

Wind weather warning issued for North Somerset

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise.

Council launches initiative to crack down on Weston’s rogue landlords

Seventy Weston landlords have signed up to the NLCE. Picture: Getty Images

Football: Weston Mendip blown off course

Emily Harrington keeps her eye on the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists