Council celebrates Commonwealth Day
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 March 2019
Archant
People from the 53 nations were invited to celebrate Commonwealth Day by North Somerset Council.
The authority joined organisations across the world by flying the Commonwealth flag to mark the occasion on Monday.
The council invited representatives from the 53 Commonwealth nations to take part in the celebration.
David Jolley, chairman of North Somerset Council, said: “As I near the end of my year of chairmanship of the council, it is an absolute honour to host this event which celebrates the Commonwealth nations and the spirit of community which binds us together.
“It provides a great opportunity for us to join together and recognise the tremendous diversity which exists in our own local communities and get to know each other a little better.”
The theme this year’s was A Connected Commonwealth which explored how nations can work together to address global challenges.