Residents to decide what happens to council-owned land

Land in Weston, Portishead, Clevedon and other towns will be under review. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset residents have been asked for their opinions on what should happen to council-owned land across the district.

An eight-week consultation has been launched by North Somerset Council to determine what will happen to plots of land it currently owns.

Sites in Weston, Portishead, Clevedon, Nailsea, Banwell, Backwell, Locking and Hutton will be under review.

The council insists its communities will have a vital role in how it delivers more homes and jobs and how it generates funding for other priorities, such as investing in schools, transport links and leisure facilities.

Cllr Mark Canniford has urged residents to help decide the future of the plots of land. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive for placemaking and economy, said: “We are committed to building our development programme in partnership with our communities, so this consultation is an important part of the process.

“By developing on our own land, we can deliver things that the private sector won’t.

"At the same time, we can generate income to fund other priorities that residents want to see us deliver.

"This will also demonstrate that we’re doing everything we can to meet the government’s national housing targets, reducing the risk of unplanned and less sustainable development taking place in other locations."

The government has set a target of 1,392 new homes to be delivered each year in North Somerset.

Dolphin Square has been earmarked as part of a scheme to build 500 homes. - Credit: Google Street View

Cllr Canniford added: “I encourage people to get involved and tell us what they would like to see happen to these sites.

"Their views will really make a difference and help shape our proposals.”

This development consultation is separate from the existing Local Plan consultation, as this consultation focuses on what residents would like to see happen to land owned by North Somerset Council.

Plans have already been announced for around 500 homes to be built on sites in Dolphin Square, Sunnyside Road and Locking Road after being purchased by the council.

The consultation will run until June 20, for more information on the sites in question and to give feedback visit www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/NSCLand/consultationHome