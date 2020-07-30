Advanced search

Have your say on the North Somerset Local Plan

PUBLISHED: 12:07 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 30 July 2020

North Somerset Council.

North Somerset Council.

Google Street View

People are being encouraged to have their day on a local plan which will affect the future development of North Somerset.

The proposal will shape how the area develops in the coming decades, which will guide housing, jobs and business investment, transport, community facilities and supporting infrastructure in the area until 2038.

The first stage of the consultation focuses on the challenges faced in North Somerset, such as the climate emergency, providing the right type and number of houses, as well as creating new communities in the area.

The document also prioritises the location of new housing development close to places with a wide range of services, facilities and job opportunities to encourage walking and cycling, or with easy access to public transport.

In addition to this, the authority will also focus on delivering new transport infrastructure to support regeneration and job creation and reduce out-commuting, particularly from Weston to Bristol.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for planning and transport, James Tonkin, said: “I know that the idea of growth can be very worrying for people, but this is our opportunity to plan for new homes of the right type, at an affordable price, in the right places, to meet the needs of the people who live here now and in future.

“The new North Somerset Local Plan will shape investment and funding for the infrastructure which will support not only new homes, but also workplaces and community facilities for the next 15 years and beyond.

“There will be many other opportunities to get involved and have your say in future but the time to really influence the development of the new Local Plan for North Somerset is now.”

The responses received to this summer’s consultation will guide the next stage of creating the North Somerset Local Plan, which will focus on the choices around the location of future development.

The online consultation will run for a six-week period, which began on July 22 running until September 2.

North Somerset Council is particularly keen to engage young people with the survey.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Scott Laird says ‘everyone is excited and pumped to get going’ again

Weston line up outside the Grand Pier after their first training session of the summer. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston’s Ryan Davies happy to rejoin the ‘best cricket club’ he has ever played for

Ryan Davies celebrates his first century for Weston CC vs North Petherton CC on the 1 July 2017. Picture: Doug Longhorn

Luhimba Project football tournament a ‘life-changing experience’ says Ed Deane

Ed Deane took part in one of the matches in the Luhimba football tournament.

Will Burns looking to turn the heat up ahead of season opener at Donnington Park

Will Burns aims to make 2020 his year after consective second placed finishes.

Teenager Potter picks up Weston Academy’s Goal of the Season Award

Lewis Potter picked up Weston’s Academy Goal of the Season for his effort against Shortwood under 15s. Picture: Weston FC