Coronavirus recovery document launched

PUBLISHED: 07:55 14 August 2020

PA Wire/PA Images

A plan on how North Somerset Council is working to minimise the harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic and promote recovery from it has been launched.

The Response, Recovery and Renewal document will sit alongside the council’s corporate plan; the key strategic document setting out what it aims to achieve for people and the area over the medium-term by 2023.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council, said: “Coronavirus has affected all our lives, curtailed the freedoms we take for granted, and how we conduct ourselves when we are out and about.

“What hasn’t changed is our vision of an open fairer, greener North Somerset.

“We will continue to strive to deliver the agenda set out in our corporate plan, but we recognise that some things will now be harder to deliver and that there are new things we need to do to respond to the pandemic.”

