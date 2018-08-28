Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Social work training scheme set up for graduates

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 February 2019

Social workers are needed across North Somerset. Picture: iStockphoto

Social workers are needed across North Somerset. Picture: iStockphoto

oneblink-cj

Graduates looking to move into children’s social work will soon be able to join a Government-funded training initiative.

The Step Up to Social Work programme enables people to qualify as social workers on a fast-track course, providing they have at least a 2:1 degree in a non-social work subject. Students will receive a bursary of £19,833 while training.

The programme runs every two years and the next round of applications can be submitted until March 18.

Cllr Jan Barber said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates who have a passion for protecting and working with children who want to develop their skills and knowledge and be an advocate for young people.”

For more details, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Big boost for Weston as defensive trio sign

George Nurse, Tom Harrison and Aaron Parsons have extended their loan deals until the end of the season. Pictures: Will.T.Photography and Mark Atherton

Worle FC get sponsorship boost from Duncan’s Barbers

Worle's Ryan Hodrien (left) and Simon Hudson (right) with sponsor Duncan's Barbers

Churchill Academy seal spot in Premier League Schools’ Cup last eight after shootout

Churchill Academy are into the quarter-final of the National Schools' Cup

Competition; Win tickets to see The Elvis Years

the Elvis Years will be in Weston on March 1 Picture: Tom Leentjes

PICTURES: Weston-super-Mare businesses win coveted awards

The winners celebrating at the Weston Business Awards ceremony. Picture: Andrew Thompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists