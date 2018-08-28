Social work training scheme set up for graduates

Social workers are needed across North Somerset. Picture: iStockphoto oneblink-cj

Graduates looking to move into children’s social work will soon be able to join a Government-funded training initiative.

The Step Up to Social Work programme enables people to qualify as social workers on a fast-track course, providing they have at least a 2:1 degree in a non-social work subject. Students will receive a bursary of £19,833 while training.

The programme runs every two years and the next round of applications can be submitted until March 18.

Cllr Jan Barber said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates who have a passion for protecting and working with children who want to develop their skills and knowledge and be an advocate for young people.”

