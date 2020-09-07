New campaign launched to celebrate North Somerset and all it has to offer

People across North Somerset are being encouraged to celebrate what they have on their doorstep in a new campaign launching this week.

We Love North Somerset will showcase the natural environment, rich history, events and businesses that make the area special.

North Somerset Council is calling on people to get out and about and spend time visiting places they might not have been to before, supporting local retailers and enjoying time getting to know the area better.

Social distancing measures remain in town centres to encourage customers to shop safely and support independent traders.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council, said: “The ongoing presence of coronavirus has changed how we live our lives for everyone this year.

“People are spending more time at home, travelling less and many people don’t want to stray too far from home.

“We Love North Somerset will bring together and showcase the many opportunities we all have to enjoy life right here.

“You don’t need an expensive foreign holiday to have fun, there’s plenty to discover across North Somerset.

“As well as the human cost of the virus, our businesses have suffered too, so we want to encourage people to shop locally and stay local to enjoy their leisure time.

“Supporting local businesses ensures money stays in our local economy and helps our friends and families to stay in employment.

“The added bonus is that much of what we have on offer locally can be enjoyed on foot or by bike which makes us fitter, healthier, more able to fight the virus and reduces our carbon footprint at the same time.”

Between now and Christmas the We Love North Somerset campaign branding will be used to highlight opportunities to get out and enjoy the area and support the local economy.

More information about the events and activities associated with the campaign will be announced over the next four months on the council’s website and social media accounts.

Businesses and event organisers who want to get involved in the campaign should contact press.office@n-somerset.gov.uk for more information.