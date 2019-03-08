Advanced search

Military will not run council in event of no-deal Brexit, says leader

PUBLISHED: 07:55 26 September 2019

Council leader Donald Davies said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

Council leader Donald Davies said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

Archant

The military will not run council services in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to North Somerset Council's leader.

According to Operation Yellowhammer, a Government document outlining UK planning in the event of break from the European Union (EU) without a deal, the military has been put on stand-by to run local authorities.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

Councillor Richard Westwood said the authority should 'be aware of what is proposed', at Tuesday's full council meeting.

However, council leader Donald Davies, said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

He said: "I have had briefings with our Brexit officer and at no point has the involvement of military been discussed."

WATCH: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Weston General Hospital and Brexit.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful and MPs returned to Westminster yesterday (Wednesday).

MORE: North Somerset MP supports PM's plans to suspend Parliament.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Military will not run council in event of no-deal Brexit, says leader

Council leader Donald Davies said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cricket: Taunton washout hits Somerset title hopes

The blotter is used in an attempt to dry the ourfield ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Win tickets to see The Goldfinch in cinema

The Goldfinch will be out in cinema on September 27.

More than 120 homes to be built near Worle despite ‘not ideal’ road layout proposal

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists