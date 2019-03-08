Military will not run council in event of no-deal Brexit, says leader

The military will not run council services in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to North Somerset Council's leader.

According to Operation Yellowhammer, a Government document outlining UK planning in the event of break from the European Union (EU) without a deal, the military has been put on stand-by to run local authorities.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

Councillor Richard Westwood said the authority should 'be aware of what is proposed', at Tuesday's full council meeting.

However, council leader Donald Davies, said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

He said: "I have had briefings with our Brexit officer and at no point has the involvement of military been discussed."

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful and MPs returned to Westminster yesterday (Wednesday).

