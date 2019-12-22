Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead. Archant

The long-running saga of finding a place for a new skatepark in Portishead could come to an end next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If North Somerset Council votes to allow a facility to be built at the Lake Grounds, it would end more than a decade of campaigning to provide skaters with somewhere new to ride.

The beauty spot has long been considered the perfect location by those keen to see a skatepark built in Portishead, but efforts have been frustrated for years.

Planning permission was granted for a skatepark at the Lake Grounds in 2011.

But the council's administration back then refused to give landlord's consent - with one senior figure saying the area was Portishead's 'jewel in the crown' and ought to be protected.

A change in power since May's election has seen the council's stance change.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "An application for landlord's consent to build a skatepark at Portishead Lake Grounds will be considered by North Somerset Council's executive at its next meeting on January 7.

"The application from Community Interest Company Portishead WASP was due to be considered at the executive meeting scheduled for December 4.

"However, this meeting has had to be moved to January due to the council being in pre-election period following the announcement of the General Election on December 12.

"The report due to go to the December meeting recommends that a 25-year lease be granted to Portishead WASP subject to conditions regarding terms, availability of funding and planning permission."

WASP would need to show it had sufficient funds before the lease is granted.

It asked the public where it wanted a skatepark to be built, before submitting an application to North Somerset Council.

The Lake Grounds got 40 per cent of the vote and Pill Park 27 per cent.

Two sites at Kilkenny Fields were also suggested but neither received significant backing.

A parish poll in June 2017 saw 90 per cent of voters 'demand' Portishead Town Council finds a site within 15 minutes of the High Street.

The poll's turnout was 13 per cent.

The executive will meet to discuss offering a lease on January 7 at Weston Town Hall, with the meeting starting at 10am.