Changes to North Somerset Council meeting arrangements
PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 May 2020
Archant
Arrangements for holding public meetings of North Somerset Council committees are changing.
Councillors will use Microsoft Teams to take part in the meetings and make decisions on agenda items.
While there is no opportunity for members of the public to make a spoken submission at virtual meetings, written statements can be submitted over email by noon the working day before the meeting.
All statements will then be published with the agenda papers on the council’s website and on the meetings app for councillors.
Any comments will either be considered later in the meeting under the relevant agenda item or, where appropriate, referred to the relevant executive member or director.
The meetings will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/user/NorthSomersetCouncil
To submit questions, email committee.administration@n-somerset.gov.uk
