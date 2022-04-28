Council announce bans for aggressive begging and off the lead dogs

A district-wide ban on aggressive begging has been passed in North Somerset. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A series of anti-social offences have been added to North Somerset's growing list - including bans for 'aggressive begging' and off the lead dog walking.

The Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) will come into effect in June and are designed to make the district 'more welcoming' according to North Somerset Council.

A four-week consultation was held for residents and businesses to raise concerns resulting in a district-wide ban on aggressive begging and unauthorised camping and fires and barbecues in town centres, parks and open spaces.

MORE: Chinese lanterns, tents and bird feeding could all be banned under new public orders

Council deputy leader, Mike Bell, hopes to improve the quality of living in the area with the latest PSPOs.

Cllr Bell said: "We have listened to what residents and businesses have been telling us about issues in their towns and villages which are impacting on people's quality of life,

"As a result, we're introducing a number of new orders which will allow us and the police to deal more effectively with a wider range of anti-social behaviour issues, making our public spaces more welcoming, safe and clean.

"Enforcing these orders in a proportionate, fair and consistent manner will benefit our communities and help make North Somerset a desirable place to live, work and visit."

Cllr Mike Bell hopes the latest PSPOs will improve local communities. - Credit: Sub

Dog Control Orders have also been set while the existing order banning dogs on Weston beach between Royal Sands and the Grand Pier from May 1 to September 30 has been amended to "between the hours of 9am and 7pm".

New orders state "no dogs allowed except on a lead on the public footpath" in Claverham's Broadcroft play area, "all dogs on leads" in Hutton Moor's playing fields and "all dogs on leads and kept off games pitches" at Worle's recreation ground.

Anyone breaching a PSPO could receive a written warning, restorative justice, a Fixed Penalty Notice of £75 or, in some cases, face prosecution.

Walking your dog off the lead in certain areas could land you a £75 fine. - Credit: Pixabay

Bans on other offences have not been implemented at this time.

These include offences such as lighting fires, feeding birds, anti-social use of watercraft on Weston seafront and swimming in Portishead Marina.