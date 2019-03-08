Advanced search

Kids club to run half-term course at The Campus

PUBLISHED: 10:56 05 October 2019

Locking Castle Campus, holiday club and creative kids sessions.

Locking Castle Campus, holiday club and creative kids sessions.

Archant

A half-term activity club for children will be run this month.

The Campus, in Locking Castle, will once again host Ofsted-registered Castle Kids Club during the school holiday.

North Somerset Council says the club is suitable for schoolchildren aged four to 14 and will run from October 28 to November 1.

Its spokesman said: "A full day from 8am-6pm will cost £22 a child.

"Snacks are available but please provide your child with a packed lunch.

"Alternatively, half-day sessions can be booked from 8am-1pm or 1pm-6pm at £13.50 a child."

Parents or carers will need to complete a Castle Kids Club registration form, if they have not done previously.

To book a place on the half-term club, log on to www.the-campus.org.uk and follow the link at the bottom of the page.

