Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

PUBLISHED: 18:29 12 February 2019

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Major changes have been made to Sand Bay’s car parks to encourage visitors to Weston-super-Mare.

North Somerset Council has revamped the Sand Road car park and bus terminus area as part of its first phase of improvements.

Work has progressed sufficiently for the site to reopen.

Parking charges will be introduced though and it has led to some concern about drivers parking elsewhere in Sand Bay and Kewstoke to avoid having to cough up cash.

The Sand Road car park has been resurfaced and redesigned with the council believing the area will be much safer.

More stands for bikes and motorcycles have been provided while electric charging points and improvements to street lights have also been carried out. CCTV will soon be installed too.

The Beach Road car park, near the Commodore Hotel, has been tidied up and spaces widened.

The council will level the two sections of the car park to create more parking areas and improved access to the beach.

All the works will be offset by charges being introduced on March 13. They will apply from 8am-6pm, seven days a week.

It will cost 20p for a 30-minute stay, with a two-hour stop priced at £1. Annual permits, costing £100, will also be available.

Cllr Elfan Ap Rees said: “Kewstoke Parish Council came to us to ask what we could do to improve access to the car parks in the village, as well as help generate an income to maintain the beach which is used by residents and visitors.

“The new surfaces, widened bays and up-to-date facilities at both car parks are a vast improvement.”

Jim MacDonald, chairman of Kewstoke Parish Council, is pleased.

He said: “The work done in the terminus car park looks great. It’s a real asset to the parish of Kewstoke.

“It will also resolve the age-old problem of the old car park flooding in the winter.

“The extra capacity created at both the terminus car park and the car park opposite the Commodore will be welcomed by visitors.

“The parking restrictions being brought in will ensure villagers and emergency services are able to get access to their properties.

“The additional revenue from the pay and display will go some way to help us maintain our beautiful parish for all.”

