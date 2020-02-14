Advanced search

Car parking consultation to begin next week

PUBLISHED: 07:44 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 14 February 2020

Charges could be introduced in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead.

Proposed changes to car parking charges in Weston and Worle will go to public consultation.

North Somerset Council is seeking the views of drivers after its executive agreed to several changes to what and where people will have to pay to park.

The changes aim to make sure parking is managed in the best and fairest way possible, to encourage turnover of visitors to town centres, to make sure any fees are reasonable, and to cover the costs of enforcement in paid-for and free spots.

In response to the climate change emergency declared by the authority last year, the changes also aim to encourage people to choose different ways to travel.

Some tariffs in car parks and on the roads in Weston will become cheaper.

The consultation will launch on Monday and be open until March 16.

