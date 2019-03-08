Poll

Dozens of new homes planned in flood zone

Bleadon Hill. Picture: Google Google

Scores of homes could be built on the edge of Bleadon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planning permission is being sought for 40 homes on pastureland off Bleadon Hill

Applicant Innova Consulting Services Limited, in its planning statement to North Somerset Council, said housing design types nearby are 'unremarkable'.

It ran consultation before submitting an application, with negative feedback including poor public transport links and Bleadon Hill becoming a 'urban estate'.

The proposed site lies within a flood zone as marked out by the Environment Agency, albeit in the lowest category.

The planning statement says: "It will be a sensitive extension to the edge of the town, responding well to its location between the existing built edge of the town and the rural landscape, and Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, beyond.

"The development now proposed is significantly different to the development previously refused at appeal."

The council refused a 79-home plan in Bleadon Hill in 2016.