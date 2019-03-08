Poll

A-road to close for six weeks for ‘extensive’ roadworks

The junction of the A368 and A38 in Churchill where the roadworks will begin on March 25. Picture: Google Maps Google

Almost half a million pounds will be spent on a roadworks scheme for a major A-road – but it will need to be shut for six weeks to allow the changes to be carried out.

North Somerset Council announced this week it will be investing in improving the A368.

The £450,000 project is expected to ‘prolong the life of the road’, according to the council, before a full resurfacing programme takes place next year.

North Somerset Council’s deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees is warning motorists to ‘avoid the area if possible’ during the roadworks.

The roadworks will begin on March 25 and will run from the A38 junction in Churchill through to the border with Bath and North East Somerset.

Contractors will close the roads in four stages to minimise disruption.

The first will be from Churchill to the B3134 Burrington Combe, and the second up to The Batch in Rickford.

Phase three will see improvements made between Sladacre Lane and the council boundary, before the Burrington Combe junction is resurfaced.

The work will prepare the area for a ‘surface dressing project’ in the summer of 2020, but it will include patching and resurfacing poor road surfaces.

Drains and kerbs will be improved or relayed, vegetation cleared plus road markings and signs will also be refreshed.

Cllr Ap Rees said the work is important.

He said: “We appreciate that this scheme will be disruptive but investment in repairs continues to be high on our agenda and we remain committed to maintaining and improving roads across North Somerset.

“We are carrying out these extensive works in phases to minimise disruption and we urge people to be patient while these essential works are carried out.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”

While the work will only be carried out between 8am-5pm, the road closures will be in operation 24 hours a day.

Homeowners and businesses only will be permitted access.

Diversion routes, using either the A38 or the B3134, will be signposted to ensure motorists can still get to their destinations. Traffic marshals will also be at key sites to help keep drivers moving.