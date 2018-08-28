Advanced search

Council updates list of sites for housing

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 December 2018

Archant

A list of areas North Somerset Council is keen to see developed has been updated for 2019.

The guide of brownfield sites is designed to help developers find areas suitable for housing.

The council’s deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees said: “The brownfield register fits with our commitment to delivering housing on previously developed sites in our urban areas, particularly in Weston.

“By delivering homes on brownfield land in town centres, we can reduce the pressure to release greenfield sites in villages.”

Seven sites have been removed from the list because they have been redeveloped, but eight have been added.

There are 63 sites on the register.

Some of the areas are already subject to a planning application or have seen construction begin, such as Yatton’s Prince Of Orange pub where work is underway.

To view the list, visit  www.n-somerset.gov.uk/residentialland

