Changes to recycling and waste service for Christmas

The recycling service will be altered over Christmas. Archant

Recycling and waste services will be altered over the festive period.

Biffa’s crews will work over weekends to cover the collections which fall on the festive bank holidays.

Pick-ups on Christmas Eve will go ahead, but otherwise they will be affected for the next couple of weeks.

Collections due to fall on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or December 27 will all happen 48 hours late. Anyone with a Friday collection day will need to put out their bins on New Year’s Eve instead of December 28.

The following week will see pick-ups which normally would fall on December 31 to January 3 take place 48 hours late, with January 4’s collection postponed until January 7.

In the first full week of the year – from January 7-11 – all collections have been put back by 24 hours.

Normal waste services will resume on January 14.

The recycling centre in Weston will not be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.