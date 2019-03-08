Advanced search

Applications open for Travelwest Business Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:55 16 September 2019

Nominations are open for businesses and people involved in sustainable transport across the South West.

Votes can be cast in the annual Travelwest Business Awards until October 4, with the award ceremony taking place at Weston's Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on November 28.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member for transport, said: "I am delighted we're organising the awards this year.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a wide range of applications from across the West of England and celebrating the significant contributions to sustainable travel that are being made."

The awards, which are in their sixth year, are co-ordinated by Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol City, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire councils.

To submit a nomination, visit www.travelwest.info/businesses/awards

