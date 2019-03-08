Prizes on offer for sustainable travel across region

The TravelWest Challenge runs until July 21. Archant

People can win prizes by taking more sustainable journeys to work for the next six weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Travelwest Challenge started on Monday and will continue running until July 21 and promotes the benefits of travelling sustainably.

It aims to get as many people as possible walking, cycling, using public transport and lift-sharing for their journeys.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member for transport, said: "This is a great initiative to encourage sustainable travel across North Somerset.

"Reducing the number of cars on our roads is beneficial for all, it improves air quality, makes people more active and reduces carbon emissions."

Using the free BetterPoints app, the challenge encourages people to leave their car at home by offering rewards and prizes, which include free entry to Mendip Outdoor Pursuits, Tyntesfield and Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.