Advanced search

North Somerset Council issues apology over bin collection delays

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 September 2019

The new recycling crews for North Somerset.

The new recycling crews for North Somerset.

Sub

North Somerset Council apologised saying waste collection standards 'must improve'.

Biffa has claimed the delayed collections were a result of staff shortages and vehicle breakdowns.

It has been posting details of potential delays online in recent weeks.

A council spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for the delayed collections.

"There have been various issues at Biffa, including vehicle breakdowns and staff shortages which has resulted in delays.

"We have been updating the website and social media pages as much as possible to keep people informed about the delays.

"Biffa understands the service must improve drastically and be brought back up to the standard we expect as soon as possible.

"We have seen a much better picture in the past week and we will monitor areas that are experiencing problems."

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Tigers take Pairs title at Oaktree Arena

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

North Somerset Council issues apology over bin collection delays

The new recycling crews for North Somerset.

Picture Past September 19: The more things change...

Messrs. H. Lukins, J. Diamond and P. Hooper at the barrels during Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Burnham and Highbridge councillors agree to look for new home in town centre

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea.

Animal welfare charity raises £5k for RSPCA branch

Zoe and Holly with Brent Knoll Animal Centres teddy tombola.Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists