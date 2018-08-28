Advanced search

Council launches ‘urgent’ appeal for foster parents in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 January 2019

North Somerset Council is urging new foster paretns to come forward. Picture: Monkey Business Images

North Somerset Council has launched an appeal to seek out new foster parents who can take care of children in the district.

The council is holding an information evening and is encouraging people to come along who may be interested in being a foster carer.

People will also be invited to take part in the council’s Skills To Foster (STF) course, which is due to start at the beginning of next month.

Cllr Jan Barber, the authority’s executive member for children and young people’s services, said: “We urgently need more foster carers.

“The STF training usually takes three days, which take place across two consecutive Saturdays plus a weekday, which helps people prepare for fostering before applying formally.”

The event will take place at Costa Coffee, in Weston’s Oxford Street, on January 16 from 6.30-8pm.

To find out more, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/fostering or call 01275 888999.

