News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Council seeks photographer for heritage project

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 8:00 AM January 15, 2021   
North Somerset council looking to commission photographer

North Somerset council seeking to commission photographer to record historic enhancement of Weston town centre. - Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

North Somerset Council is offering a £5,000 commission for a photographer to capture future heritage enhancements to Weston's town centre.   

Working with Weston’s Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), the role involves creating a portfolio of the many changes taking place, including - buildings that are part of the enhancement scheme; before and after pictures of work being done on buildings; and images that capture the relationship between people, the building work and the community. 

Heritage and regeneration champion at North Somerset Council, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, said: “Following such a difficult year, this is an excellent addition to our HAZ project and will document the work taking place to revitalise an area that’s full of interesting post-war modernism and Victorian buildings.” 

High street businesses within the Heritage Action Zone are offered a 75 per cent grant towards shop front enhancement. Community focused projects will use images to highlight the changes. 

For an application form, email Weston.RegenerationTeam@n-somerset.gov.uk 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mass rollout of Oxford vaccine begins in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Facebook

'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach

Carrington Walker

person

Court bans couple from keeping animals after pets suffer without...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus