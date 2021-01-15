Published: 8:00 AM January 15, 2021

North Somerset Council is offering a £5,000 commission for a photographer to capture future heritage enhancements to Weston's town centre.

Working with Weston’s Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), the role involves creating a portfolio of the many changes taking place, including - buildings that are part of the enhancement scheme; before and after pictures of work being done on buildings; and images that capture the relationship between people, the building work and the community.

Heritage and regeneration champion at North Somerset Council, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, said: “Following such a difficult year, this is an excellent addition to our HAZ project and will document the work taking place to revitalise an area that’s full of interesting post-war modernism and Victorian buildings.”

High street businesses within the Heritage Action Zone are offered a 75 per cent grant towards shop front enhancement. Community focused projects will use images to highlight the changes.

For an application form, email Weston.RegenerationTeam@n-somerset.gov.uk