Social worker recognised for 30 years of hard work

Jenny Slee. Archant

A retired social worker, who helped hundreds of vulnerable people across North Somerset for decades has seen her hard work recognised.

Jenny Slee, who worked for North Somerset Council for 30 years, picked up two awards at the Social Worker of the Year Awards in London.

Competition judges in their feedback said they were ‘moved’ by the love and respect Jenny garnered from her colleagues.

She managed to walk away with two trophies – a gold award for best team leader and she also received a silver in the lifetime achievement category.

Jenny was handed her prize by Maris Stratulis, national director of the British Association of Social Workers.

He said: “Many congratulations to Jenny.

“She is the epitome of what a dedicated professional social worker would hope to have achieved in their lifetime and should be very proud of her achievements.”