RNLI edges closer to Birnbeck Pier return as purchase order served on CNM Estates
PUBLISHED: 13:23 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 21 September 2020
North Somerset Council has served a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to the private owners of Birnbeck pier.
The CPO was served on Friday as documents submitted to the pier’s owners, CNM Estates, said preservation of the pier is ‘the primary justification for the order’ and if the order is not confirmed ‘it is likely that the structure will deteriorate further and eventually be lost’.
The council announced in June that the RNLI wanted to return its life-saving operations back to the island, significantly improving its access to the water.
The authority intends to use its legal powers to compulsory purchase the pier site as part of a back-to-back deal, immediately transferring the property to the RNLI.
Working with Historic England, the council made a £1 offer to CNM in August in order to avoid the CPO process and speed the renovation of the pier up exponentially, but the offer was not accepted.
Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council, said: “This is a significant step towards restoring Birnbeck, allowing the RNLI to move forward with its plans and restoring public access.
“We had hoped to avoid the CPO process and for the owner to voluntarily transfer the site to the council or the RNLI, but sadly it seems this will not be the case.
“The private owner of Birnbeck has owned the pier since 2011 and little has been done to maintain the structure and the site is now a liability.
“Following the CPO process will allow us to purchase the site in a back-to-back deal with the RNLI and get them back onto the island so they can do what they do best – saving lives.”
The council formally approved the need to issue the CPO at its meeting in July.
The CPO will be submitted to the Secretary of State for confirmation, who will have to be satisfied there is a compelling case in the public interest generally for the CPO to proceed.
Rebecca Barrett, regional director for Historic England in the South West, said: “We applaud North Somerset Council in taking this vital step towards securing Birnbeck Pier for use by the RNLI as a life-saving base.
“We will continue to support both organisations as the regeneration of this stunning Victorian structure gets underway.”
