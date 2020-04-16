Advanced search

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 April 2020

Archant

North Somerset Council has announced the suspension of four bus services.

The council-supported 128 and 135 services have been shelved alongside the 24 and 134 routes following new guidance from Public Health England.

The 128 and 135 routes, operated by Citistar, run from Chew Valley to Nailsea, Clevedon and Weston.

Senior transport planning officer Alice Griffin said: “Following guidance from Public Health, the Integrated Transport Unit has today decided to suspend (these) council-supported bus services.

“Whilst these services are not providing transport for key workers, we appreciate residents of your parishes/wards may have been using the services for essential shopping trips, particularly with other local bus services also suspended, such as the A5 and 672.”

People are advised to visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together for a list of commmunity aid groups who can help with shopping trips.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

NHS and essential workers saluted during pandemic

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston captain Marcus Nel hails season as best he has ever been involved in at club

Marcus Nel led Weston to second place in the league, as the club finished in their best posistion since 2002. Picture: Josh Thomas

Local bowls clubs facing up to prospect of no play this summer

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a virtual open day during the coronavirus pandemic

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Drive 24