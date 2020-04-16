Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

North Somerset Council has announced the suspension of four bus services.

The council-supported 128 and 135 services have been shelved alongside the 24 and 134 routes following new guidance from Public Health England.

The 128 and 135 routes, operated by Citistar, run from Chew Valley to Nailsea, Clevedon and Weston.

Senior transport planning officer Alice Griffin said: “Following guidance from Public Health, the Integrated Transport Unit has today decided to suspend (these) council-supported bus services.

“Whilst these services are not providing transport for key workers, we appreciate residents of your parishes/wards may have been using the services for essential shopping trips, particularly with other local bus services also suspended, such as the A5 and 672.”

People are advised to visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together for a list of commmunity aid groups who can help with shopping trips.