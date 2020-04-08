Advanced search

Councillors thank staff for ‘amazing’ work during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:34 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 08 April 2020

Councillors praise staff for keeping essential services running during pandemic.

Councillors praise staff for keeping essential services running during pandemic.

Councillors from across the political spectrum in North Somerset have joined together to praise council staff for all the work they are doing to keep vital services running.

In the message, council leader, Cllr Don Davies, speaking on behalf of all elected members, thanked council staff and partner organisations for their efforts in helping tackle coronavirus.

He said: “Wherever your place of work, whether providing direct care in our community, in your regular office helping get support to the most vulnerable, on the streets collecting rubbish and delivering essential services, in a completely different base rolling up your sleeves to do what is needed, or sat at your kitchen table with small children running around your feet and juggling the demands of being a teacher and your regular work – on behalf of the people of North Somerset who need you all now more than ever, please accept our heartfelt appreciation because you are all doing an amazing job.”

Cllr Davies added: “You are the key workers, alongside many others in public service and in private industry, who are helping us win the battle and save lives.”

North Somerset Council chief executive, Jo Walker, echoed the message, saying: “Over the last couple of weeks our staff have put in place service closures, maintained services, created new responses and changed how they work.

“It’s an amazing achievement – I feel proud of the way our staff have responded to this unprecedented situation and they should feel proud of what they’ve achieved and the service they continue to deliver.”

Councillors thank staff for 'amazing' work during pandemic

Councillors praise staff for keeping essential services running during pandemic.
