Volunteers help to plant 5,000 trees in rewilding

People gathered in the rain to plant trees Archant

North Somerset Council (NSC) has thanked volunteers for helping to plant 5,000 trees across the district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly attended the rewilding project at Hutton Moor Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly attended the rewilding project at Hutton Moor

More than a dozen locations were picked to home the trees, but the authority needed help to plant them.

The planting is part of the council's efforts to become carbon neutral. To achieve this, it is aiming to plant 50,000 trees.

Volunteers, including councillors, attended the sessions in places such as Hutton Moor, Clevedon and Portishead to plant thousands of trees despite the treacherous weather.

This first phase of the project ends on February 29.

Cllr Don Davies helped to plant trees Cllr Don Davies helped to plant trees

The rewilding project will also introduce tall grass areas and flower meadows in a bid to create new habitats and enable wildlife to flourish.

A spokesperson for the council said: "A great big thank you to everyone who's volunteered so far to take part in our rewilding scheme and get involved by helping us plant 5,000 new trees across North Somerset."