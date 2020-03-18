Council to ensure essential services continue during pandemic

North Somerset Council has said it will ensure it maintains essential services to help people in the community. Archant

North Somerset Council has confirmed it will ensure it maintains service levels in critical areas to help vulnerable people in the area.

The authority is following the latest Government advice regarding the wellbeing of residents, staff and contractors during the developing coronavirus situation.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, said: “We are taking all possible steps in our services to minimise the risk of the virus spreading, but you will appreciate that this is a fast moving situation with government advice developing daily.

“North Somerset Council, in common with all public services, has contingency plans for situations that could disrupt services for our residents, and this includes a pandemic. Our priority is to ensure that our most essential services continue. Measures are being put in place to make sure that these carry on over the coming months.”

From yesterday (Wednesday) all universal groups such as stay and plays will stop running at all children’s centres and most venues will close, apart from midwifery services. All events in North Somerset libraries have also been cancelled.

Four children’s centres will remain open – Portishead, Clevedon, Locking Castle and Ashcombe – for family support groups such as those for vulnerable people and one-to-ones.

If you are currently under midwifery care at one of the area’s children’s centres, these will continue in the same venues.

People are encouraged not to visit council offices if possible, but to contact the authority online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/connect

Anyone who usually visits to use one of the council tax kiosks is asked to switch to online payments, by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/counciltax or paying by phone by calling 01934 888121.

Recycling and waste collections are continuing as normal and recycling centres are open as usual.

There is a round-up on the measures being put in place to support businesses and employers at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/coronavirus

Residents are urged to visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest information about services, as well as the council’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.

The council is reviewing advice and information and will make decisions daily in response to the changing situation.