Bigger roundabout and 161 homes on the cards

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout. Archant

A scheme to build a housing estate on the edge of Yatton, which has been dormant for about three years, is back on the agenda.

Curo Housing has submitted a detailed planning application to North Somerset Council for more than 150 homes to be built in North End.

Basic outline planning permission was given to agents Hallam Land Management in early 2016, but it needed to find a developer keen to take the project off its hands.

It has proved to be a long waiting game for Hallam, with Bloor Homes' housing estate for more than 200 homes under construction off Arnolds Way almost certainly hindering matters.

Curo's plan is to build 161 homes to the east of the roundabout - which will be realigned and made bigger in the months ahead.

In its submission to North Somerset Council, the housing firm said: "Curo Enterprise Ltd acquired the site with the benefit of outline planning consent in late-2018 and engaged with the council, (Yatton) Parish Council and other stakeholders in the meantime in preparing the reserved matters submission, overcoming constraints at the site and looking to deliver the access improvement works (including the previously approved enlarged roundabout) as soon as possible."

The number of new homes being built in Yatton has drawn criticism from North Somerset councillors in the past.

Cllr Ann Harley, back in June, said the village was on the verge of becoming a 'small town' given the 'attack' on green fields to the edge of Yatton.

But with outline planning permission already secured, a precedent has been set for a second housing development to be built off the Arnolds Way roundabout.

North Somerset Council, however, will decide whether the layout of the 161 homes, landscaping and other finer details are acceptable.

Plans to build on the site were outlined in 2014, with a Hallam director admitting it building more homes would increase traffic levels, but denied they would do so by a 'severe' amount.

Curo said engineers have needed to access the site in recent weeks to upgrade the gas supply.

It anticipates the work will end later this month, or at the latest in early October.