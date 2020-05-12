Advanced search

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

PUBLISHED: 06:55 13 May 2020

PA Wire/PA Images

Ways in which Weston deals with the easing of lockdown arrangements are being finalised by North Somerset Council.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a ‘conditional plan’ to reopen society on Sunday, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from yesterday (Wednesday).

Mr Johnson also said people who could not work from home should return to the workplace but avoid public transport.

In an address to the nation, Mr Johnson said a new Covid Alert System with five levels would govern how quickly lockdown restrictions could be eased.

North Somerset Council is urging people to continue to stay at home and maintain social distancing ‘for the time being’.

Its spokesman said: “We are working our way through the details to understand how we can all adapt our behaviour as residents, as businesses and as providers of services.

“We will use the Government’s plan as the basis for shaping our decisions about delivery of council services, our advice to and support for businesses and our work in driving the recovery of our local economy.

“For the time being, our message must still be to stay at home as much as possible, keep at least two metres apart from anyone outside your household and keep washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

“We know that while the announcements will come as a relief to many people, there will be many others who are fearful that any easing of restrictions could result in an increase in the number of infections locally.

“Compared with the rest of the UK, North Somerset and the whole of the South West has a low rate of infection, and we want to keep it that way.”

The council will host a virtual briefing on its response to coronavirus today (Thursday) at 4pm on its YouTube channel.

The briefing will include a health update, an overview of its plans over the coming weeks to transition from lockdown and planning for recovery and life beyond lockdown.

It has also launched North Somerset Together, an initiative for people who have no support from family or friends and who are socially isolated to access the support they need during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

To access support, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together or call 01934 427437.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Latest from the Weston Mercury

One quarter of care homes in North Somerset have had cases of coronavirus

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Samaritans launches virtual marathon fundraiser

Samarathon has been launched to encourage people to raise money to support vulnerable people in the district.

CCG launches public appeal for people to shine a light for International Nurses Day

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed
Drive 24