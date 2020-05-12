Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

PA Wire/PA Images

Ways in which Weston deals with the easing of lockdown arrangements are being finalised by North Somerset Council.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a ‘conditional plan’ to reopen society on Sunday, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from yesterday (Wednesday).

Mr Johnson also said people who could not work from home should return to the workplace but avoid public transport.

In an address to the nation, Mr Johnson said a new Covid Alert System with five levels would govern how quickly lockdown restrictions could be eased.

North Somerset Council is urging people to continue to stay at home and maintain social distancing ‘for the time being’.

Its spokesman said: “We are working our way through the details to understand how we can all adapt our behaviour as residents, as businesses and as providers of services.

“We will use the Government’s plan as the basis for shaping our decisions about delivery of council services, our advice to and support for businesses and our work in driving the recovery of our local economy.

“For the time being, our message must still be to stay at home as much as possible, keep at least two metres apart from anyone outside your household and keep washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

“We know that while the announcements will come as a relief to many people, there will be many others who are fearful that any easing of restrictions could result in an increase in the number of infections locally.

“Compared with the rest of the UK, North Somerset and the whole of the South West has a low rate of infection, and we want to keep it that way.”

The council will host a virtual briefing on its response to coronavirus today (Thursday) at 4pm on its YouTube channel.

The briefing will include a health update, an overview of its plans over the coming weeks to transition from lockdown and planning for recovery and life beyond lockdown.

It has also launched North Somerset Together, an initiative for people who have no support from family or friends and who are socially isolated to access the support they need during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

To access support, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together or call 01934 427437.