More than £850k for test and trace funding

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 June 2020

More than £850,000 will be spent on the test and trace system. Picture: Ben Birchall

More than £850,000 will be put towards a coronavirus test and trace system.

North Somerset Council will receive £868,716 to help progress plans to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the area.

A council spokesman said: “We welcome the allocation of additional resources to help manage our response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be producing a Local Outbreak Management Plan by the end of June which will set out how the council will work with local communities and partner organisations to identify issues and respond quickly to limit onward transmission of the virus.

“Everyone is encouraged to stay vigilant and to keep following guidance around topics like social distancing, good hygiene and reporting for a test and self-isolating if they experience any symptoms of the virus.

“We must continue these actions to protect people from harm.”

