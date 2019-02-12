No waste from North Somerset will be sent to landfill from next year

North Somerset Council will cease sending rubbish to rot on landfill sites from next year after three new contracts were agreed.

The authority, in conjunction with other authorities in the West Country, has turned its back on landfill in favour of more environmentally-friendly methods of dealing with rubbish.

The councils have inked 10-year deals with Viridor, SUEZ and ETM which will see more than 200,000 tonnes of waste treated each year, and there is an option to extend the agreement for another decade.

Previously, a whopping 24,000 tonnes of North Somerset’s kerbside and household waste was sent to landfill sites.

Councillors have hailed the environmental and financial merits of the new multi-million-pound contracts.

North Somerset expects to make a saving of around £90,000 each year compared to the previous deal, and will pay £3million a year for the services.

A mix of biological, mechanical and energy from waste treatments will be used, which will see both a compost-like substance used to restore quarries and create fuel.

The new deal, which will come into force from April next year, was rubber-stamped by the council’s executive committee at Weston Town Hall on February 5.

Cllr Peter Bryant, the committee member responsible for waste and recycling, said the deals continue the council’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

He said: “The new contracts will dispose of all kerbside residual waste and household waste by diverting it from landfill.

“They will provide a saving to the council of around £90,000 per annum and equally important is the knowledge all of North Somerset’s waste will be diverted from landfill.

“We are doing everything we possibly can with the technology available is to divert everything away from landfill and into various treatment centres.”

Chairman of North Somerset Council David Jolley added: “It’s good to hear about the savings and the reduction in landfill, but of course the other saving is to global warming.

“Methane gas comes off these landfill sites, which is twice or three times worse than carbon dioxide for the environment.”