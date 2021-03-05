Council plans to introduce 20mph limit in Weston

Published: 4:00 PM March 5, 2021

A 20mph limit will be introduced in Weston to improve school safety, according to Cllr James Tonkins. - Credit: Ewan Gale

In a bid to improve travel for residents, a 20mph speed limit will be implemented in Weston as part of North Somerset Council's latest budget - though its whereabouts has not yet been confirmed.

A residents' parking scheme is also in the works after a successful plan was unveiled in Leigh Woods.

The council's executive for planning, highways and transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said the council is committed to a range of investments to improve active travel and the green infrastructure in North Somerset.

Cllr Tonkin said: "We will deliver several school schemes that offer safe cycling and walking routes to school for children and parents as well as introducing more 20mph limits, getting children to school safely and supporting more active travel and liveable neighbourhoods.

"We plan to introduce a residents’ parking scheme in Weston following on from the success of the new scheme in Leigh Woods."

Improvements will be made to the Strawberry Line route and a pier-to-pier cycle path will be developed later this year. - Credit: Archant

Alongside these investments, the £2million pier-to-pier cycle path linking Weston and Clevedon is set to be developed later this year and improvements will also be made to the popular Strawberry Line route which runs through the district.

"In the coming year, we will be developing the £2.09million pier-to-pier cycleway, enhancing our section of the England coastal path and delivering more improvements to the Strawberry Line.

"We will establish a quiet lanes network of cycle and pedestrian routes between Yatton, Clevedon and Nailsea, while maintaining essential and farm accesses."

There is also room in the authority's latest budget for around £700,00 worth of investment on the Great Lakes in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead.

An additional £300,000 will also be spent on improving public rights of way to encourage residents to explore North Somerset's wildlife.

North Somerset Council has outlined plans to improve active travel in the district. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council hopes these investments spur residents on to get active and keep healthy after a challenging period with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Tonkin added: "While lockdown has put restrictions on our freedoms it has given us all the opportunity to exercise more and discover the green spaces on our doorsteps.

"Our plans want to capitalise on this, as well as encouraging people to cut carbon emissions helping us towards our target of being net-zero by 2030. All the schemes are subject to consultation."