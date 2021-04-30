North Somerset Council urges caution over Bank Holiday weekend

Published: 4:50 PM April 30, 2021

North Somerset residents are urged to keep safe this bank holiday weekend.

North Somerset Council said with coronavirus restrictions in place until at least June, washing hands, wearing face coverings and staying at least 2m away from members of other households are ‘still the most important things’ people can do to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The authority said infection rates in North Somerset have fallen sharply as a result of lockdown, but numbers have been 'edging up' over the past two weeks.

North Somerset Council executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “With restrictions lifting it can be easy to let our guard down and forget the basic safety steps we’ve all been taking this last year to reduce our risk of catching Covid.

“Lower infection rates can also give us a sense of safety. But, this is still a dangerous disease and we’ve seen how quickly things can take a turn for the worst if we aren’t careful.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve all enjoyed reconnecting with our friends and family over the past few weeks and it could be really tempting to skip ahead and mix with more people than we should, or go inside if forecast rain reaches us on Monday.

“But, this could lead to rising rates and the government choosing to delay its roadmap.

"I also urge all visitors and residents to make good decisions when out and about. Please dispose of litter responsibly, park with care and if an area is too busy, consider going elsewhere."

Director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “We’ve reached step two out of the lockdown, but there are still restrictions in place and it’s really important we all keep following the rules.

“Taking things slowing, one small step at a time, will let us keep moving forward. Remember the basics and stay safe this bank holiday.”

Up to six people from different households or members of two households can meet outside under the current Covid restrictions. Outdoor hospitality can open, as well as most outdoor attractions.