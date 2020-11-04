People in North Somerset urged to take extra care before lockdown

‘Act like you have the virus’ is the message to North Somerset residents in the final hours before national lockdown beings.

North Somerset Council is appealing for people to take extra care before tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) restrictions begin.

The authority has issued the appeal after reports of house parties and raves in the district and queues of people on the town’s seafronts before the first lockdown in March.

People are being urged to take extra care due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “With only hours left before lockdown restrictions come into force, some people may be tempted to have a final meet-up with friends, or even a party.

“They may want to get in some last-minute shopping, or a local trip. Before lockdown in March we saw queues of people on our seafronts, and regionally we have seen worrying media reports of raves.

“But virus cases have already risen significantly in North Somerset so we are asking everyone to please think carefully about whether their behaviour may put their family, friends or neighbours at unnecessary risk.

“Also, think about going above and beyond the guidance. If you have to be near people outside, on the school run or in a queue for example, consider wearing a face covering.”

The call comes as health services across the South West are under significant pressure.

Covid cases in North Somerset continue to rise with the latest reported rate of infection in North Somerset going up from 147.7 per 100,000 when lockdown was announced to 159.

Cllr Bell added: “All age groups are being infected, so everyone needs to do their part to reduce the spread of Covid in our communities.

“Dropping your social distancing even for one night could have devastating consequences for those you love.

“The best thing you can do is act like you already have the virus and please, be safe.”

People are being encouraged to wash their hands regularly, wear a face covering when indoors in public places and on publlic transport, and to keep two metres away from others if possible.

It is not compulsory to wear a face covering outdoors, but it is recommended in crowded situations where social distancing is not always possible.

The national lockdown will come into force tomorrow (Thursday) meaning all non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms must shut until December 2.

Schools and colleges will remain open, but people are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.