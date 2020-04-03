Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district. Highwaystarz-Photography

North Somerset Council has told people to stay at home, as an ‘increasing number’ of care workers are finding visitors at homes across the district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The authority says people visiting others at their homes is causing ‘unnecessary health risks’ – both for those who are socially-isolating and for home care workers in the area.

The council is supporting more than 1,200 homes across North Somerset with home care visits, and the authority is advising people to leave food and medication on people’s doorsteps if they need to drop off supplies.

The district council says the ‘best way’ to protect people who are socially-isolating is to stay at home, to ‘slow down the spread of this awful disease’, and many video-calling apps are available to help people keep in-touch with loved ones.

Deputy leader and executive member for social care at the council, Mike Bell, said: “I know it goes against our caring instincts, but, if someone is socially-isolating, people must not visit them, even close family members.

“Only those delivering essential care should call on them, and only then with the necessary precautions in place to protect the person they’re delivering care to and themselves.”

The measures come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to ‘stay at home’ to help protect elderly and vulnerable people from catching coronavirus across the country in March, to help relieve the pressure the disease is having on the NHS.

To date, more than 1,700 people have died across the country from coronavirus.

Cllr Bell said: “Of course, it’s even more important than ever that families and friends stay in touch and support each other at this time, but this has to be done at a safe distance.

“You can get shopping or medication for loved ones and leave it on their doorstep and keep in regular contact by phone or one on the many video calling apps available.

“These measures are absolutely necessary if we are to slow down the spread of this awful disease.

“It might feel uncaring, but, in the current situation, it’s the best way to protect the people we care about the most.”

For support and advice for people who have family self-isolating in the district, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together.