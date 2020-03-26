Council warns against rogue traders during pandemic

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone Archant

Residents in Weston and North Somerset are being warned to be on their guard against coronavirus scams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rogue traders have begun selling fake sanitisers and Covid-19 swabbing kits, with some being sold door-to-door within days of the coronavirus outbreak.

North Somerset Council said rogue traders are looking for new ways of making money and they may offer to spray your driveway and front door with anti-bacterial spray unnecessarily.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council, said: “A known risk of being scammed are health concerns. People can sometimes respond impulsively to possible health protections and cures in a genuine attempt to control a difficult and unpredictable situation. It is human nature and totally understandable.

“But conmen know this and they are always quick to change their behaviour to gain an advantage.”

The trusted source on the current situation on coronavirus is the gov.uk website, which is regularly updated.