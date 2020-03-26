Advanced search

Council warns against rogue traders during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2020

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone

Archant

Residents in Weston and North Somerset are being warned to be on their guard against coronavirus scams.

Rogue traders have begun selling fake sanitisers and Covid-19 swabbing kits, with some being sold door-to-door within days of the coronavirus outbreak.

North Somerset Council said rogue traders are looking for new ways of making money and they may offer to spray your driveway and front door with anti-bacterial spray unnecessarily.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council, said: “A known risk of being scammed are health concerns. People can sometimes respond impulsively to possible health protections and cures in a genuine attempt to control a difficult and unpredictable situation. It is human nature and totally understandable.

“But conmen know this and they are always quick to change their behaviour to gain an advantage.”

The trusted source on the current situation on coronavirus is the gov.uk website, which is regularly updated.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Hornets coach Richardson says missing out on move up leagues would be ‘travesty’

Jon Richardson is in his first year as head coach of the Hornets.

Speedway: Rowe relishing Somerset Rebels return

Anders Rowe receives one of his awards at the Somerset Rebels end of season evening

Weston Golf Club’s Darren Brown donates meals to Feed The Homeless

Darren Brown has only been in partnership with Weston Golf Club for less than a month.

Worle’s The Campus League celebrates third anniversary

Worle Badminton League celebrated their third anniversary after forming in 2017
Drive 24