News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

NHS calls for North Somerset residents to get Covid booster

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:14 PM October 26, 2021   
Covid vaccine

NHS South West bosses have insisted those eligible for a Covid booster dose to book an appointment as cases reach an all time high. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NHS bosses have urged people who are eligible for a Covid booster vaccine to book an appointment as soon as possible as cases reach their highest in the region.

In the last seven days, 1,896 people in the district have had a confirmed positive test result - a 23.8 per cent increase on the previous week.

The lead consultant for screening and immunisations, at NHS Improvement South West told the Mercury and Times that the public must not become 'complacent' about the coronavirus.

Dr Julie Yates said: “It is important we do not become complacent about Covid-19. Vaccine uptake for the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was great, but we need those who are eligible to book their booster now.

“The booster gives people that are most likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19, and those who care for them, the best possible protection."

The booster is available to anyone aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition which puts them at greater risk from the virus.

To book a booster dose, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/book-or-manage-a-booster-dose-of-the-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine


Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare
  2. 2 High Court grants new inquest into death of baby boy
  3. 3 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
  1. 4 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 
  2. 5 Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name
  3. 6 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
  4. 7 North Somerset risks 43,000 false-negative PCRs after lab mix up
  5. 8 Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children
  6. 9 PICTURES: Village Flower Show returns after Covid hiatus
Coronavirus
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston pub to be restored to 19th-century appearance

North Somerset Council

Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look

Carrington Walker

person
Neville Coles and Dan Milford.

New principal appointed at academy

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Runners after the Weston Super Half 2021.

Gallery

PICTURES: Runners brave the elements at Weston Super Half

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Large corner-shaped cream-coloured house with storm porch in the corner in Mendip Road, Weston-super-Mare.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Executive four-bedroom nearly-new house near town centre

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon