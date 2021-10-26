NHS calls for North Somerset residents to get Covid booster
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
NHS bosses have urged people who are eligible for a Covid booster vaccine to book an appointment as soon as possible as cases reach their highest in the region.
In the last seven days, 1,896 people in the district have had a confirmed positive test result - a 23.8 per cent increase on the previous week.
The lead consultant for screening and immunisations, at NHS Improvement South West told the Mercury and Times that the public must not become 'complacent' about the coronavirus.
Dr Julie Yates said: “It is important we do not become complacent about Covid-19. Vaccine uptake for the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was great, but we need those who are eligible to book their booster now.
“The booster gives people that are most likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19, and those who care for them, the best possible protection."
The booster is available to anyone aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition which puts them at greater risk from the virus.
To book a booster dose, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/book-or-manage-a-booster-dose-of-the-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine
