North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%

Published: 6:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 8:28 AM June 19, 2021

North Somerset now has a higher number of cases per 100,000 people than the South West.

The latest figures show that confirmed Covid-19 cases in North Somerset have increased by more than 170 per cent in the past seven days.

This rise means that the area now has a higher number of cases per 100,000 people - 48.8 - than the South West - 46.7.

In total, 105 new cases of COVID were recorded in the seven-day period up to June 12 - a 176 per cent increase from the 38 recorded cases the previous week.

Figures released by North Somerset Council highlight the rise in COVID cases.

North Somerset Council's deputy leader, and executive for adult health care, has reminded residents to do their bit to keep cases to a minimum in the district.

Cllr Mike Bell said: "You can help keep case rates down in North Somerset by washing your hands, covering your face if you can, staying at least 2m away from people you do not live with and doing twice-weekly rapid no symptom Covid tests and reporting your results."

Cllr Bell also suggested residents should take up the offer of a first and second dose of the vaccination as well as self-isolating if they have received a positive test or have symptoms of Covid.

Local case data for Covid cases can be found by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/lomp