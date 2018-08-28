Stroke survivor raises hundreds for charity with dance show

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association.

A dance principal from West Wick has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which helped her after she suffered a stroke.

Next Step Dance Academy principle and stroke survivor, Kirstie Pedder.

Kierstie Pedder, aged 32, put on a performance with Next Step Dance Academy to raise money for the Stroke Association.

The mother-of-one suffered a stroke in June last year and she believes dancing helped her to recover and regain her mobility and balance.

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association.

She wanted to put on a routine to raise money for the charity which has been a lifeline for her family.

She said: “The Stroke Association has been a great lifeline for me. To raise money for a cause so close to my heart is my way of saying thank you for everything they have done for me, and to help other people in similar situations to myself.

“The performance went amazingly well, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone.”

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association.

The dance has raised more than £800 for the charity.