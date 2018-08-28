Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stroke survivor raises hundreds for charity with dance show

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 January 2019

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by Academy principle and stroke survivor. Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by Academy principle and stroke survivor. Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A dance principal from West Wick has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which helped her after she suffered a stroke.

Next Step Dance Academy principle and stroke survivor, Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNext Step Dance Academy principle and stroke survivor, Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kierstie Pedder, aged 32, put on a performance with Next Step Dance Academy to raise money for the Stroke Association.

The mother-of-one suffered a stroke in June last year and she believes dancing helped her to recover and regain her mobility and balance.

More: Stroke survivor to hold dance show for charity.

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by academy principle and stroke survivor. Kierstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNext Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by academy principle and stroke survivor. Kierstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

She wanted to put on a routine to raise money for the charity which has been a lifeline for her family.

She said: “The Stroke Association has been a great lifeline for me. To raise money for a cause so close to my heart is my way of saying thank you for everything they have done for me, and to help other people in similar situations to myself.

“The performance went amazingly well, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone.”

Next Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by Academy principle and stroke survivor. Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNext Step Dance Academy performance in aid of the Stroke Association. Organised by Academy principle and stroke survivor. Kirstie Pedder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The dance has raised more than £800 for the charity.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

#includeImage($article, 225)

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill teams serve up some fine wins on busy weekend with leaders Wyvern toppled

Uphill's over-14 girls

2,100-year-old ‘national treasure’ loaned to Weston Museum

The Clevedon Torc. Picture: Courtesy of the Trustees of the British Museum.

Coastguard warns of dangers of visiting Birnbeck Island

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Consultants propose new model to reopen hospital’s A&E

Consultants' body proposes model for hospital A&E.

Hornets girls get the better of Avonmouth and Clevedon rivals in triangular event

Hornets under-15 girls in action against Clevedon (pic Pete Holder)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists